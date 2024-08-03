Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) Shares Sold by Verity Asset Management Inc.

Verity Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Free Report) by 59.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,769 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Warrior Met Coal were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 28,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 729,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,485,000 after purchasing an additional 64,672 shares during the last quarter. Forest Avenue Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Warrior Met Coal during the fourth quarter valued at $6,725,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 90,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,500,000 after purchasing an additional 6,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Warrior Met Coal during the first quarter valued at $604,000. 92.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HCC stock traded down $2.81 during trading on Friday, hitting $62.06. The company had a trading volume of 1,281,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 721,437. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $67.45 and a 200 day moving average of $63.82. Warrior Met Coal, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.01 and a fifty-two week high of $75.53. The company has a current ratio of 6.86, a quick ratio of 5.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Warrior Met Coal ( NYSE:HCC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $396.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.91 million. Warrior Met Coal had a net margin of 25.01% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Warrior Met Coal, Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 6th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 6th. Warrior Met Coal’s payout ratio is currently 3.85%.

In other Warrior Met Coal news, CEO Walter J. Scheller sold 23,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total value of $1,739,572.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 340,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,587,447.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Warrior Met Coal news, CEO Walter J. Scheller sold 23,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total value of $1,739,572.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 340,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,587,447.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kelli K. Gant sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.06, for a total transaction of $750,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,629,550.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

HCC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.00.

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

