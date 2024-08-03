Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) Announces Earnings Results

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Warrior Met Coal had a net margin of 25.01% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The business had revenue of $396.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Warrior Met Coal Trading Down 4.3 %

Shares of HCC traded down $2.81 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $62.06. 1,281,373 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 721,437. The firm has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 1.05. Warrior Met Coal has a 12-month low of $38.01 and a 12-month high of $75.53. The company has a current ratio of 6.86, a quick ratio of 5.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $67.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.84.

Get Warrior Met Coal alerts:

Warrior Met Coal Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 6th. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.85%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on HCC. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup upgraded shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on HCC

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Walter J. Scheller sold 23,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total value of $1,739,572.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 340,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,587,447.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Walter J. Scheller sold 23,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total transaction of $1,739,572.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 340,485 shares in the company, valued at $25,587,447.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kelli K. Gant sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.06, for a total transaction of $750,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 61,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,629,550.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Warrior Met Coal Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Warrior Met Coal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warrior Met Coal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.