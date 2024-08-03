Waste Connections, Inc. (TSE:WCN) Senior Officer Sells C$2,902,254.12 in Stock

Waste Connections, Inc. (TSE:WCNGet Free Report) Senior Officer Mary Anne Whitney sold 16,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$178.05, for a total transaction of C$2,902,254.12.

Shares of TSE:WCN traded up C$0.86 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$248.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 760,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,605. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$238.43 and a 200-day moving average of C$228.52. The firm has a market capitalization of C$64.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.54, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.12. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 12-month low of C$174.74 and a 12-month high of C$251.99.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. This is a positive change from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.96%.

Separately, ATB Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from C$240.00 to C$255.00 in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$196.10.

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

