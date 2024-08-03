Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Purchased by Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX

Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX raised its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Essex Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at $236,000. TIAA Trust National Association grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 18,709 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,351,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in Waste Management by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 30,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Point Inc. purchased a new position in Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth approximately $965,000. 80.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 4,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.28, for a total transaction of $859,610.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,324,156.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Waste Management news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 44,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,711,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael J. Watson sold 4,208 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.28, for a total transaction of $859,610.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 45,644 shares in the company, valued at $9,324,156.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management stock traded up $1.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $207.76. 1,793,144 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,617,543. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $208.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $205.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.38 billion, a PE ratio of 34.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.74. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $149.71 and a one year high of $225.00.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.82. The business had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 39.52% and a net margin of 12.13%. Waste Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.10%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Waste Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Waste Management from $215.00 to $213.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Waste Management in a report on Friday, June 14th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Waste Management from $215.00 to $204.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.83.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

