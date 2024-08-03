Waters (NYSE:WAT) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $11.55-$11.65 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $11.78. Waters also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 11.550-11.650 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Waters from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Waters from $330.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Waters from $330.00 to $310.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Waters in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a hold rating and a $320.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Waters from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Waters presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $310.58.

Shares of NYSE WAT traded down $6.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $345.66. The company had a trading volume of 696,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 446,807. The firm has a market cap of $20.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.92, a PEG ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Waters has a 12 month low of $231.90 and a 12 month high of $367.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $303.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $321.77.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $709.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $700.09 million. Waters had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 56.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.80 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Waters will post 11.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Christopher A. Kuebler sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.64, for a total transaction of $1,446,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,321,894.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Christopher A. Kuebler sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.64, for a total value of $1,446,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,321,894.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard H. Fearon purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $332.90 per share, with a total value of $332,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $550,283.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Waters Corporation provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

