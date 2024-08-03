WEBTOON Entertainment Inc.’s (NASDAQ:WBTN) Quiet Period To Expire on August 6th

WEBTOON Entertainment’s (NASDAQ:WBTN – Get Free Report) quiet period will expire on Tuesday, August 6th. WEBTOON Entertainment had issued 15,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on June 27th. The total size of the offering was $315,000,000 based on an initial share price of $21.00. During WEBTOON Entertainment’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on WEBTOON Entertainment in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on WEBTOON Entertainment in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on WEBTOON Entertainment in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on WEBTOON Entertainment in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on WEBTOON Entertainment in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, WEBTOON Entertainment has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.60.

WBTN stock opened at $19.70 on Friday. WEBTOON Entertainment has a 1-year low of $19.03 and a 1-year high of $25.66.

Our Vision To be the world’s storytelling technology platform empowering creation by anyone, for everyone. WEBTOON is a global storytelling platform where a vibrant community of creators and users discover, create and share new content. We have pioneered a cultural movement by revolutionizing the storytelling format and democratizing content creation and publication.

