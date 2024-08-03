Wedbush Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD)

Wedbush reissued their outperform rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $200.00 target price on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Advanced Micro Devices’ Q3 2024 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.96 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.59 EPS.

AMD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler reissued an overweight rating and set a $175.00 price target (down previously from $195.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $193.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $162.00 to $156.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $193.45.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Down 0.0 %

AMD opened at $132.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $214.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 194.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.69. Advanced Micro Devices has a 52 week low of $93.11 and a 52 week high of $227.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $160.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 6.00%. The firm had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,756 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total transaction of $3,091,482.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,546,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $285,278,881.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total value of $3,091,482.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,546,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $285,278,881.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.94, for a total transaction of $2,574,828.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,546,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $245,757,319.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Advanced Micro Devices

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 102.9% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 140 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 926.7% during the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 154 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 70.7% in the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 169 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 94.4% in the second quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 175 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

