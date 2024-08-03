Wells Fargo & Company Raises Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) Price Target to $5.00

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH – Free Report) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $3.50 to $5.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CYH. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Community Health Systems from $3.75 to $4.25 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Community Health Systems from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.65.

CYH opened at $4.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.49. The company has a market cap of $692.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.24 and a beta of 1.52. Community Health Systems has a 12-month low of $2.01 and a 12-month high of $5.48.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.22) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Community Health Systems will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CYH. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in Community Health Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Community Health Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Bison Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Community Health Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. RPO LLC bought a new stake in Community Health Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, BOS Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Community Health Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $80,000. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

