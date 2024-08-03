Wells Fargo & Company Raises Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Price Target to $48.00

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on VRNS. Robert W. Baird upgraded Varonis Systems from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the company from $52.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Varonis Systems from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Varonis Systems from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Varonis Systems from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Varonis Systems from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Varonis Systems has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $56.33.

Varonis Systems Price Performance

Shares of Varonis Systems stock opened at $51.80 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.22 and a 200 day moving average of $46.55. Varonis Systems has a 12 month low of $29.10 and a 12 month high of $57.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.44.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.07. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 18.31% and a negative net margin of 16.97%. The company had revenue of $130.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.83 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.35) EPS. Varonis Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Varonis Systems will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Varonis Systems news, CEO Yakov Faitelson sold 284,211 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.23, for a total transaction of $12,854,863.53. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,452,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,715,662.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRNS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Varonis Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,723,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 126.8% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,915,119 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070,821 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 121.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,503,683 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,929,000 after purchasing an additional 824,163 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 40.8% in the first quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,611,871 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,032,000 after purchasing an additional 466,688 shares during the period. Finally, Nationale Nederlanden Powszechne Towarzystwo Emerytalne S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Varonis Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $19,194,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

Varonis Systems Company Profile

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; source code, strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

