Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) Price Target Lowered to $19.00 at Piper Sandler

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Free Report) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

WEN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Loop Capital reiterated a buy rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Wendy’s in a report on Monday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Wendy’s in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. They set a sell rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Wedbush reissued a neutral rating and set a $19.50 target price on shares of Wendy’s in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Wendy’s from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wendy’s presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.28.

Wendy’s Stock Performance

Shares of Wendy’s stock opened at $16.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 17.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.01. Wendy’s has a 52 week low of $15.61 and a 52 week high of $22.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.13.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). Wendy’s had a return on equity of 67.74% and a net margin of 9.18%. The firm had revenue of $570.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $577.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Wendy’s will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wendy’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wendy’s

In other news, CMO Juan Carlos Loredo sold 44,806 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total value of $873,717.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 27,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,927. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEN. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 213.6% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,531 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 11,260 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Wendy’s by 58.0% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,352 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Wendy’s by 1,807.8% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 48,057 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 45,538 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Wendy’s by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 20,320 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the period. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Wendy’s by 250.0% in the fourth quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Wendy’s

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development segments. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

