WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.27 EPS

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.48 by ($0.27), Briefing.com reports. WESCO International had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 3.30%. The company had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.71 earnings per share. WESCO International’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. WESCO International updated its FY 2024 guidance to 12.000-13.000 EPS.

WESCO International Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of WESCO International stock opened at $153.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.78, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 2.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $168.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.28. WESCO International has a one year low of $122.30 and a one year high of $195.43.

WESCO International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $0.4125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. WESCO International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.74%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WCC has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on WESCO International from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on WESCO International from $195.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of WESCO International from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of WESCO International from $175.00 to $171.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of WESCO International from $205.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $185.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Equity Investors Vii L. Green sold 1,750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.02, for a total transaction of $302,785,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,134,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,342,852.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Matthew S. Kulasa sold 474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.69, for a total transaction of $90,861.06. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $681,457.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Equity Investors Vii L. Green sold 1,750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.02, for a total transaction of $302,785,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,134,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $369,342,852.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,754,960 shares of company stock valued at $303,728,784 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

WESCO International Company Profile

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics services, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

Further Reading

