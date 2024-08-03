Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 21,099 Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP – Free Report) (TSE:BLD) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 21,099 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLDP. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,121,473 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,476,000 after purchasing an additional 148,321 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $373,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 116.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 35,861 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 19,284 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,086,570 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,732,000 after purchasing an additional 321,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 865,353 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,222,000 after purchasing an additional 89,643 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BLDP traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.03. The stock had a trading volume of 3,031,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,644,974. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 11.66 and a quick ratio of 10.88. Ballard Power Systems Inc. has a one year low of $2.00 and a one year high of $5.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $607.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 1.77.

Ballard Power Systems ( NASDAQ:BLDP Get Free Report ) (TSE:BLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $14.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.55 million. Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 177.82% and a negative return on equity of 15.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Ballard Power Systems Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BLDP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective (down from $3.50) on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $3.75 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $3.50 to $3.25 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, HSBC cut their price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $4.10 to $3.80 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ballard Power Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.49.

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product comprising for bus, truck, rail, marine, stationary, and emerging market, such as material handling, off-road, and other applications.

