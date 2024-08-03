Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Buys 17,246 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 295,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 17,246 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. owned 0.06% of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $28,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TLT. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Bfsg LLC grew its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,400.0% during the 1st quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Motco purchased a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. 73.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TLT traded up $2.97 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $98.28. 91,912,942 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,384,457. The stock has a market cap of $58.44 billion, a PE ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $92.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.62. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $82.42 and a one year high of $100.57.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.3149 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

