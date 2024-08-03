Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 13.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 170,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 25,725 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $36,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 550,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $117,973,000 after buying an additional 2,117 shares during the last quarter. Tactive Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 1st quarter valued at $303,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 1st quarter valued at $3,071,000. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 1st quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 1st quarter valued at $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

WM traded up $1.69 on Friday, hitting $207.76. 1,793,144 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,617,543. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $208.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $205.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.07. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $149.71 and a 12 month high of $225.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.38 billion, a PE ratio of 34.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.74.

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.82. Waste Management had a return on equity of 39.52% and a net margin of 12.13%. The business had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. Waste Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.10%.

In other Waste Management news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 4,208 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.28, for a total value of $859,610.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 45,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,324,156.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 1,500 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 44,144 shares in the company, valued at $9,711,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Michael J. Watson sold 4,208 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.28, for a total value of $859,610.24. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 45,644 shares in the company, valued at $9,324,156.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Waste Management from $202.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com cut Waste Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Waste Management from $215.00 to $204.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Waste Management from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price objective on Waste Management from $223.00 to $213.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Management currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.83.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

