Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Has $12.90 Million Stock Holdings in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 54,866 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,187 shares during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $12,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RNR. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in RenaissanceRe by 1,829.6% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,393,546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $273,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321,325 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in RenaissanceRe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $133,196,000. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its position in RenaissanceRe by 97.9% during the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,088,978 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $213,440,000 after purchasing an additional 538,636 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in RenaissanceRe by 637.3% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 199,166 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,037,000 after purchasing an additional 172,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in RenaissanceRe by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,565,691 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,090,875,000 after purchasing an additional 148,173 shares during the last quarter. 99.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RenaissanceRe Price Performance

RenaissanceRe stock traded up $2.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $234.67. 411,730 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 357,839. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $224.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $224.45. The firm has a market cap of $12.24 billion, a PE ratio of 5.18, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 12 month low of $174.22 and a 12 month high of $239.42.

RenaissanceRe Dividend Announcement

RenaissanceRe ( NYSE:RNR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The insurance provider reported $12.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.86 by $2.32. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 25.38% and a return on equity of 27.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $8.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 38.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. RenaissanceRe’s payout ratio is 3.45%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other RenaissanceRe news, EVP David E. Marra sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $230,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,544 shares in the company, valued at $19,675,120. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Robert Qutub sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.56, for a total value of $561,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,598,352.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David E. Marra sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $230,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 85,544 shares in the company, valued at $19,675,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on RNR shares. StockNews.com raised RenaissanceRe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. UBS Group cut their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $251.00 to $248.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $257.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Bank of America raised their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $334.00 to $347.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RenaissanceRe presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $263.40.

RenaissanceRe Company Profile

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

