Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Has $19.44 Million Stake in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Free Report) by 17.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 186,225 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,660 shares during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in Wintrust Financial were worth $19,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WTFC. Shaker Investments LLC OH raised its position in Wintrust Financial by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 34,256 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,576,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 1.7% in the first quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 9,290 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $970,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in Wintrust Financial by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 76,896 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,027,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 488 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Wintrust Financial by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,026 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. 93.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Wintrust Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WTFC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $115.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Wintrust Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Wintrust Financial from $116.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Wintrust Financial from $118.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wintrust Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.85.

Wintrust Financial Trading Down 4.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ WTFC traded down $4.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $100.62. 561,680 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 590,938. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $71.86 and a 12 month high of $113.68. The company has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.80.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The bank reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $591.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.33 million. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 17.02% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 10.12 EPS for the current year.

Wintrust Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. Wintrust Financial’s payout ratio is currently 18.61%.

About Wintrust Financial

(Free Report)

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wintrust Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wintrust Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.