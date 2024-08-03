Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Has $41.61 Million Stock Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. cut its stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 30.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 201,208 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 89,556 shares during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $41,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PGR. Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in Progressive during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in Progressive during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in Progressive by 143.6% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in Progressive during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Progressive during the first quarter worth $35,000. 85.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Progressive Price Performance

PGR traded up $1.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $216.94. 1,769,793 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,572,837. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The Progressive Co. has a one year low of $124.06 and a one year high of $229.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $211.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $202.64.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The insurance provider reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $17.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.54 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 33.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 12.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 3rd. Progressive’s payout ratio is 4.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PGR shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Progressive from $235.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Progressive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $210.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of Progressive in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. UBS Group raised their price target on Progressive from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Progressive from $232.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Progressive has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $222.94.

Insider Transactions at Progressive

In other news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 43,371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.01, for a total transaction of $9,281,827.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 517,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,665,641.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Mariann Wojtkun Marshall sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.11, for a total value of $135,271.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $828,485.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 43,371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.01, for a total transaction of $9,281,827.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 517,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,665,641.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 108,168 shares of company stock valued at $22,937,984. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Articles

