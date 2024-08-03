Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Invests $31.50 Million in Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 410,213 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,504,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. owned approximately 1.96% of Hawkins as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Hawkins by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 11,934 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 2,618 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Hawkins by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 43,243 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,320,000 after acquiring an additional 7,683 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Hawkins by 7,343.9% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 22,555 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,732,000 after acquiring an additional 22,252 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Hawkins by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 52,985 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,070,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hawkins by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 22,873 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 5,783 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.71% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BWS Financial upped their target price on Hawkins from $74.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th.

In other Hawkins news, Director James A. Faulconbridge bought 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $87.56 per share, with a total value of $157,608.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,517 shares in the company, valued at $3,547,668.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director James A. Faulconbridge bought 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $86.50 per share, with a total value of $112,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,297,120.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James A. Faulconbridge bought 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $87.56 per share, with a total value of $157,608.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 40,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,547,668.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 5,100 shares of company stock valued at $442,998 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

HWKN stock traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $121.25. 215,546 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 151,948. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.72. Hawkins, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.78 and a twelve month high of $122.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $94.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.54.

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.02). Hawkins had a return on equity of 20.16% and a net margin of 8.75%. The firm had revenue of $223.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.49 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hawkins, Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. This is an increase from Hawkins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. Hawkins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.83%.

Hawkins, Inc operates as a specialty chemical and ingredients company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

