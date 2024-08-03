Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Raises Holdings in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 7,306.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 138,051 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 136,187 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Jacobs Solutions worth $21,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of J. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 268.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,891,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,623,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106,589 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 134.6% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,658,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,215,000 after purchasing an additional 951,369 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 117.2% during the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 615,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,865,000 after purchasing an additional 332,053 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 14,897.6% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 321,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,737,000 after purchasing an additional 319,404 shares during the period. Finally, Baupost Group LLC MA lifted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 49.2% during the fourth quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 727,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,467,000 after purchasing an additional 240,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE J traded down $2.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $142.24. 595,391 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 601,598. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.46, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 52-week low of $120.71 and a 52-week high of $154.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $141.45 and its 200-day moving average is $142.96.

Jacobs Solutions ( NYSE:J Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 3.83%. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. Analysts expect that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 26th. Jacobs Solutions’s payout ratio is 22.39%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on J shares. William Blair downgraded Jacobs Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $154.00 to $153.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Jacobs Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $168.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Jacobs Solutions has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.82.

In related news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.94, for a total transaction of $979,580.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 534,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,747,271.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

