Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Free Report) by 60.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 516,900 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 778,741 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. owned approximately 0.29% of Summit Materials worth $23,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Summit Materials by 110.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 654 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Summit Materials by 113.7% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Summit Materials in the first quarter worth $45,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Summit Materials by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,902 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in Summit Materials during the first quarter valued at $102,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SUM shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Summit Materials from $55.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Wolfe Research raised Summit Materials from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. StockNews.com lowered Summit Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on Summit Materials from $51.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Summit Materials from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Summit Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Summit Materials news, insider Jason Kilgore sold 50,589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total transaction of $2,034,183.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,437,932.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Summit Materials Stock Performance

NYSE SUM traded down $1.73 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,224,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,003,760. Summit Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.98 and a 12 month high of $44.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The company has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.29 and a beta of 1.15.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The construction company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $773.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $803.98 million. Summit Materials had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 7.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.26) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Summit Materials, Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Summit Materials

Summit Materials, Inc operates as a vertically integrated construction materials company in the United States and Canada. It operates in three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company offers aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

