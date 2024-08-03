Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Sells 61,433 Shares of BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. cut its holdings in BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF – Free Report) by 93.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,639 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 61,433 shares during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in BOK Financial were worth $427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. George Kaiser Family Foundation raised its holdings in BOK Financial by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation now owns 3,361,707 shares of the bank’s stock worth $287,930,000 after purchasing an additional 38,898 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,906,002 shares of the bank’s stock worth $163,252,000 after acquiring an additional 221,785 shares during the period. BOKF NA raised its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 711,535 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,943,000 after acquiring an additional 6,632 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of BOK Financial during the fourth quarter worth $27,170,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 263,488 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,568,000 after acquiring an additional 12,892 shares during the period. 34.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BOKF traded down $1.83 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $96.92. The stock had a trading volume of 201,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,032. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $93.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.73. The company has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. BOK Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.42 and a fifty-two week high of $107.97.

BOK Financial ( NASDAQ:BOKF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $871.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.43 million. BOK Financial had a net margin of 13.92% and a return on equity of 9.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BOK Financial Co. will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. BOK Financial’s payout ratio is 32.07%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BOKF shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $94.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $97.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.00.

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

