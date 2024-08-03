Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Sells 834,552 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 64.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 456,712 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 834,552 shares during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $33,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 167.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 82,786 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,064,000 after acquiring an additional 51,801 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 127.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 213,901 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,668,000 after purchasing an additional 119,909 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 16.2% during the first quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 89,515 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,557,000 after purchasing an additional 12,507 shares during the period. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $134,489,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the first quarter worth approximately $4,633,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.63, for a total value of $137,260.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,614,559.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GILD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group cut their target price on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. HSBC raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 27th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.81.

NASDAQ GILD traded up $0.28 on Friday, hitting $76.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,458,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,392,589. The company’s 50-day moving average is $68.80 and its 200 day moving average is $70.88. The firm has a market cap of $95.64 billion, a PE ratio of 213.25, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.18. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.07 and a 1-year high of $87.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

