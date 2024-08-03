Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Takes $321,000 Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 63.9% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 78.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on MDLZ. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Mondelez International from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.06.

MDLZ traded up $2.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $70.68. The stock had a trading volume of 10,309,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,749,539. The stock has a market cap of $94.81 billion, a PE ratio of 22.44, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.68. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $60.75 and a one year high of $77.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $66.81 and a 200-day moving average of $69.82.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.45 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 10.97%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.97%.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

