Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Takes Position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,512,372 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,177,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. owned about 1.67% of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 120,800.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 222.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,777 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 179.1% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 2,347 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Kratos Defense & Security Solutions alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Raymond James upgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $20.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.50.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of KTOS stock traded down $1.05 on Friday, reaching $20.98. The stock had a trading volume of 837,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 814,866. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.73 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 3.02. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.98 and a 1 year high of $22.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.38.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $277.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.48 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a positive return on equity of 3.43% and a negative net margin of 0.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 310,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,200,020. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 6,000 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 310,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,200,020. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Marie Mendoza sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.20, for a total transaction of $30,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,323,403. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 181,220 shares of company stock worth $3,897,256 in the last 90 days. 2.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

(Free Report)

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a technology company that addresses the defense, national security, and commercial markets. It operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The company offers ground systems for satellites and space vehicles, including software for command and control, telemetry, and tracking and control; jet-powered unmanned aerial drone systems, hypersonic vehicles, and rocket systems; propulsion systems for drones, missiles, loitering munitions, supersonic systems, spacecraft, and launch systems; command, control, communication, computing, combat, intelligence surveillance and reconnaissance; and microwave electronic products for missile, radar, missile defense, space, and satellite; counter unmanned aircraft systems, directed energy, communication and other systems, and virtual and augmented reality training systems for the warfighter.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KTOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.