WHY Price Down 20.7% Over Last Week (WHY)

WHY (WHY) traded 7.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 3rd. WHY has a total market capitalization of $108.32 million and $13.62 million worth of WHY was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WHY token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, WHY has traded down 20.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WHY Token Profile

WHY’s genesis date was April 4th, 2024. WHY’s total supply is 420,000,000,000,000 tokens. WHY’s official website is www.madphant.com. WHY’s official Twitter account is @whyanelephant.

WHY Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WHY (WHY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. WHY has a current supply of 420,000,000,000,000. The last known price of WHY is 0.00000025 USD and is down -13.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $14,068,424.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.madphant.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WHY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WHY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WHY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

