William Blair Comments on Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.’s Q4 2024 Earnings (NYSE:RCL)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) – William Blair raised their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 30th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.53 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.48. The consensus estimate for Royal Caribbean Cruises’ current full-year earnings is $11.60 per share.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $168.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $151.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $165.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.69.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Down 6.2 %

RCL stock opened at $138.85 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $156.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.83. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a 12 month low of $78.35 and a 12 month high of $173.37. The company has a market cap of $35.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.45. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 52.49%. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th.

Insider Transactions at Royal Caribbean Cruises

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, insider Richard D. Fain 19,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 49,155 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.67, for a total value of $7,258,718.85. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,338,460.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard D. Fain 19,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The disclosure for this trade can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 92,940 shares of company stock valued at $13,667,094 in the last ninety days. 7.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Royal Caribbean Cruises

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 905.3% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 233.3% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 87.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

