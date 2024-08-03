William Blair Weighs in on Watsco, Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:WSO)

Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) – Analysts at William Blair reduced their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Watsco in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 30th. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings per share of $4.77 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $5.17. The consensus estimate for Watsco’s current full-year earnings is $14.03 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Watsco’s Q4 2024 earnings at $2.29 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $13.74 EPS.

Get Watsco alerts:

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The construction company reported $4.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Watsco had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 7.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.42 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on WSO. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of Watsco in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Watsco from $420.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Watsco from $460.00 to $522.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $433.71.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Watsco

Watsco Price Performance

NYSE WSO opened at $467.10 on Thursday. Watsco has a one year low of $337.58 and a one year high of $520.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $481.48 and a 200 day moving average of $441.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 3.21. The company has a market capitalization of $18.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.93 and a beta of 0.88.

Watsco Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 16th were issued a $2.70 dividend. This represents a $10.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 16th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Watsco

In other Watsco news, Director John Alexander Macdonald sold 5,334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $466.41, for a total value of $2,487,830.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Barry S. Logan sold 774 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.85, for a total transaction of $366,759.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $838,714.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John Alexander Macdonald sold 5,334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $466.41, for a total value of $2,487,830.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Watsco

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its position in Watsco by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 58 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Watsco in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Watsco in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Watsco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Watsco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

About Watsco

(Get Free Report)

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies in the United States and internationally. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.