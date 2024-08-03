Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Earns Overweight Rating from Stephens

Stephens restated their overweight rating on shares of Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $456.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on WING. Barclays upped their price target on Wingstop from $350.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Benchmark restated a hold rating on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Wingstop from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Wingstop from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Wingstop from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $358.32.

Wingstop stock opened at $362.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $393.76 and a 200 day moving average of $361.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.69. Wingstop has a 12-month low of $150.08 and a 12-month high of $431.03.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The restaurant operator reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.11. Wingstop had a net margin of 17.33% and a negative return on equity of 20.97%. The company had revenue of $155.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 45.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Wingstop will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This is an increase from Wingstop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.32%.

In related news, SVP Albert G. Mcgrath sold 4,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.40, for a total value of $1,676,772.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,170 shares in the company, valued at $3,238,588. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Albert G. Mcgrath sold 4,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.40, for a total value of $1,676,772.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,170 shares in the company, valued at $3,238,588. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kilandigalu Madati sold 645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.74, for a total value of $255,252.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,036,873.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,191 shares of company stock worth $2,443,547 over the last three months. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Wingstop in the first quarter worth $29,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Wingstop by 60.3% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 93 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Wingstop by 53.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 115 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Wingstop in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Wingstop by 323.6% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 233 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period.

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, tenders, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors, as well as chicken sandwiches with fries and hand-cut carrots and celery that are cooked-to-order.

