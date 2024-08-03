WINkLink (WIN) 1-Day Volume Hits $19.94 Million

WINkLink (WIN) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 3rd. One WINkLink token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. WINkLink has a total market cap of $81.84 million and approximately $19.94 million worth of WINkLink was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, WINkLink has traded down 8.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WINkLink Profile

WINkLink launched on July 29th, 2019. WINkLink’s total supply is 993,701,859,243 tokens. The official message board for WINkLink is winklink-oracle.medium.com. The Reddit community for WINkLink is https://reddit.com/r/win_wink. WINkLink’s official website is winklink.org. WINkLink’s official Twitter account is @winklink_oracle and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling WINkLink

According to CryptoCompare, “WINkLink (WIN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Tron20 platform. WINkLink has a current supply of 993,701,859,243.3864. The last known price of WINkLink is 0.00008165 USD and is down -3.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 152 active market(s) with $20,169,742.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://winklink.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WINkLink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WINkLink should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WINkLink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

