Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.30.

A number of research firms have commented on WIT. Nomura began coverage on Wipro in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Nomura Securities raised Wipro to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Wipro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WIT. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wipro by 47.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,797 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Wipro in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Wipro in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Wipro in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Essex Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Wipro in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Institutional investors own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WIT opened at $5.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.82. Wipro has a fifty-two week low of $4.48 and a fifty-two week high of $7.01. The firm has a market cap of $30.90 billion, a PE ratio of 23.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.90.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. Wipro had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 12.57%. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Wipro will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services company worldwide. It operates through three segments: IT Services, IT Products, and India State Run Enterprise Services (ISRE). The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology and IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, cloud and infrastructure, business process, cloud, mobility and analytics, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

