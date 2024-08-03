WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DEM) Stock Price Down 1.7%

WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DEM – Get Free Report) shares dropped 1.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $42.31 and last traded at $42.40. Approximately 427,712 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 44% from the average daily volume of 296,924 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.12.

WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund Stock Down 1.3 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.33.

Get WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Investors Research Corp lifted its position in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund by 256.3% during the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 5,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 4,008 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,039,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Kades & Cheifetz LLC increased its position in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Kades & Cheifetz LLC now owns 37,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company lifted its holdings in WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company now owns 14,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. 58.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund Company Profile

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the highest dividend yielding stocks selected from the WisdomTree Emerging Markets Dividend Index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.