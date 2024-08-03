WisdomTree (NYSE:WT) Sets New 12-Month High at $12.02

WisdomTree, Inc. (NYSE:WT – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $12.02 and last traded at $11.77, with a volume of 183783 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.94.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on WT shares. Craig Hallum upped their price target on WisdomTree from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Northland Securities upped their price target on WisdomTree from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on WisdomTree from $7.75 to $9.25 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $12.00 price target (up previously from $11.00) on shares of WisdomTree in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on WisdomTree from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.96.

WisdomTree Stock Performance

WisdomTree Dividend Announcement

The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.22 and a 200 day moving average of $9.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 7th. WisdomTree’s payout ratio is 17.65%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WT. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in WisdomTree during the 3rd quarter worth $103,908,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in WisdomTree during the 4th quarter worth $338,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in WisdomTree during the 4th quarter worth $107,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree in the 4th quarter valued at $487,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree in the 4th quarter valued at $1,479,000. 78.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About WisdomTree

WisdomTree, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

