Wojak Finance (WOJ) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $9,476.24

Wojak Finance (WOJ) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 3rd. Wojak Finance has a market capitalization of $7.70 million and approximately $9,476.24 worth of Wojak Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Wojak Finance has traded 13.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Wojak Finance token can currently be purchased for about $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wojak Finance Profile

Wojak Finance was first traded on September 20th, 2021. Wojak Finance’s total supply is 4,881,768,291 tokens. The official message board for Wojak Finance is medium.com/@wojtoken. Wojak Finance’s official website is woj.finance. Wojak Finance’s official Twitter account is @wojfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The $WOJ token is a charity token, it’s designed to help educate users to learn to earn, #WojakToken is based on the BEP20 standard. Using $WOJ tokens the holders can enjoy multiple benefits from within the wojak finance ecosystem, as it may be used as the governance token in the future.

[Telegram](https://t.me/wojtoken)[Medium](https://medium.com/@WojToken)”

Buying and Selling Wojak Finance

