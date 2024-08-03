Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) Price Target Cut to $197.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $210.00 to $197.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on WWD. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Woodward from $200.00 to $186.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Barclays increased their price objective on Woodward from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Woodward from $156.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Woodward from $143.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Woodward from $159.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Woodward presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $173.22.

Shares of NASDAQ WWD opened at $152.36 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $178.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Woodward has a 1-year low of $119.03 and a 1-year high of $188.35. The company has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.37.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The technology company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.11. Woodward had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 11.47%. The company had revenue of $847.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $853.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. Woodward’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Woodward will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. Woodward’s payout ratio is 17.48%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Woodward by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 268 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Woodward by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 28,230 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,843,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Woodward by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,277 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Woodward by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 491 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Woodward by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 28,741 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,430,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. 81.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

