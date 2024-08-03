WSP Global Inc. (TSE:WSP) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

WSP Global Inc. (TSE:WSP – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$246.92.

WSP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ATB Capital raised their price objective on WSP Global from C$225.00 to C$235.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Desjardins raised their price objective on WSP Global from C$246.00 to C$249.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities increased their target price on WSP Global from C$265.00 to C$273.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on WSP Global from C$249.00 to C$252.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, National Bankshares increased their target price on WSP Global from C$234.00 to C$251.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of TSE:WSP opened at C$219.62 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$27.38 billion, a PE ratio of 48.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.90, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$214.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$212.38. WSP Global has a 12 month low of C$174.39 and a 12 month high of C$230.98.

WSP Global (TSE:WSP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.48 by C$0.07. WSP Global had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 3.88%. The business had revenue of C$2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.76 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that WSP Global will post 8.0954598 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. WSP Global’s dividend payout ratio is 33.26%.

In other WSP Global news, insider Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec sold 2,884,630 shares of WSP Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$206.30, for a total transaction of C$595,099,169.00. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, and internationally. It advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail, transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

