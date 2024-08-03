WW International (NASDAQ:WW) Price Target Cut to $0.75 by Analysts at Barclays

WW International (NASDAQ:WW – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Barclays from $1.50 to $0.75 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on WW. Morgan Stanley cut WW International from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their target price for the company from $6.50 to $1.25 in a research note on Friday, July 26th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of WW International from $12.50 to $6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of WW International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of WW International from $3.00 to $2.10 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.29.

WW International stock opened at $0.85 on Friday. WW International has a 52 week low of $0.81 and a 52 week high of $13.31. The stock has a market cap of $67.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.20, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.26.

WW International (NASDAQ:WW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $202.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. Research analysts expect that WW International will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Connectus Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in WW International during the 4th quarter worth about $127,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WW International by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 31,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,681 shares during the period. Empirical Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in WW International during the first quarter valued at approximately $185,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in WW International by 229.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 113,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 79,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of WW International during the 4th quarter valued at $993,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

WW International, Inc provides weight management products and services worldwide. It offers a range of nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches products and services. The company also provides various digital subscription products to wellness and weight management business, which provide interactive and personalized resources that allow users to follow its weight management program through its app and web-based platform; and allows members to inspire and support each other by sharing their experiences with other people on weight health journeys.

