Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 13.46%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Xcel Energy updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.500-3.600 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $3.50-$3.60 EPS.
Xcel Energy Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ XEL opened at $59.75 on Friday. Xcel Energy has a 1-year low of $46.79 and a 1-year high of $64.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.20 billion, a PE ratio of 17.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.37.
Xcel Energy Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.548 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This is a positive change from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.77%.
About Xcel Energy
Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.
