XP Factory (LON:XPF) Trading Down 3%

Shares of XP Factory Plc (LON:XPF – Get Free Report) fell 3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 14.55 ($0.19) and last traded at GBX 14.55 ($0.19). 49,111 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 820,149 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 15 ($0.19).

XP Factory Stock Down 1.7 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 15.31 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 14.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.50. The firm has a market cap of £25.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,725.00 and a beta of 2.44.

XP Factory Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

XP Factory Plc provides live escape-the-room experiences in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company develops and operates a network of franchised, licensed, and owner-operated branches and offsite escape-the-room type games under the Escape Hunt brand; and a network of owner-operated and franchised socializing cocktail bar venues under the Boom Battle Bar brand.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for XP Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XP Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.