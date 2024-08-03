Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEF) Stake Lifted by Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC

Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEF – Free Report) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,406,846 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,701 shares during the quarter. Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF comprises approximately 9.5% of Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC owned about 1.00% of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF worth $57,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $608,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 154,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,700,000 after acquiring an additional 2,311 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp increased its stake in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 74.3% in the 4th quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 38,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,430,000 after acquiring an additional 16,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $17,716,000.

Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of DBEF traded down $1.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.46. The company had a trading volume of 865,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 626,144. Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $33.41 and a 1-year high of $42.63. The stock has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of 16.37 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.44.

Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF Profile

The Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF (DBEF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities excluding North America. It is hedged for currency exposure from a USD point of view. DBEF was launched on Jun 9, 2011 and is managed by Xtrackers.

