Xylo Technologies Stock Set to Reverse Split on Monday, August 5th (NASDAQ:XYLO)

Xylo Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:XYLO – Free Report) shares are set to reverse split before the market opens on Monday, August 5th. The 1-2.666666 reverse split was announced on Monday, August 5th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Monday, August 5th.

Xylo Technologies Stock Down 27.9 %

Shares of XYLO opened at $1.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Xylo Technologies has a 12 month low of $1.50 and a 12 month high of $4.70.

About Xylo Technologies

Xylo Technologies Ltd, a technology-based company, provides medical-related devices and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Israel, and internationally. The company operates through Corporate, E-commerce, Online Advertising & Internet Traffic Routing, Online Event Management, and Others segments.

