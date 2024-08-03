Zcash (ZEC) Trading Down 1.4% Over Last Week

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 3rd. One Zcash coin can currently be bought for about $31.43 or 0.00052092 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Zcash has traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar. Zcash has a total market cap of $513.25 million and approximately $97.20 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.42 or 0.00038812 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.34 or 0.00013823 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000270 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000079 BTC.

About Zcash

ZEC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 16,328,269 coins. The official website for Zcash is z.cash. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @electriccoinco and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zcash’s official message board is forum.z.cash.

Buying and Selling Zcash

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCash (ZEC) is a digital currency and decentralized open-source cryptocurrency, launched in 2016. It provides users with enhanced privacy and selective transparency of transactions. ZCash is based on the zero-knowledge proof protocol known as zk-SNARKs. This protocol allows the network to maintain a secure ledger of balances without disclosing the parties or amounts involved. Transactions can be audited, verified and tracked without revealing the sender, receiver or transaction amount. ZEC is an inflationary currency, with a maximum supply of 21 million coins. It is accepted by a growing number of merchants, exchanges and other services.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zcash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

