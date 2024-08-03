Zebec Network (ZBCN) Price Reaches $0.0009 on Major Exchanges

Zebec Network (ZBCN) traded down 8.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 3rd. Over the last week, Zebec Network has traded down 27% against the US dollar. One Zebec Network token can now be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Zebec Network has a market capitalization of $51.64 million and approximately $8.35 million worth of Zebec Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zebec Network Token Profile

Zebec Network’s total supply is 99,987,978,070 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,410,357,481 tokens. The official website for Zebec Network is zebec.io. Zebec Network’s official Twitter account is @zebec_hq.

Buying and Selling Zebec Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Zebec Network (ZBCN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Solana platform. Zebec Network has a current supply of 99,987,978,070 with 55,918,907,250 in circulation. The last known price of Zebec Network is 0.00097363 USD and is down -12.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 37 active market(s) with $8,683,342.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://zebec.io/.”

