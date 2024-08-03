Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Price Target Raised to $375.00

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Robert W. Baird from $355.00 to $375.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ZBRA. Truist Financial reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $345.00 price target (up previously from $315.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded Zebra Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $340.00 to $368.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Stephens raised their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $335.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $370.00 to $394.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zebra Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $349.64.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

View Our Latest Report on ZBRA

Zebra Technologies Stock Down 5.9 %

Shares of Zebra Technologies stock opened at $322.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.57 billion, a PE ratio of 63.95 and a beta of 1.65. Zebra Technologies has a 12 month low of $194.59 and a 12 month high of $372.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $315.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $295.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 5.28%. The firm’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.24 EPS. Research analysts predict that Zebra Technologies will post 10.76 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Zebra Technologies

In other Zebra Technologies news, insider Michael Cho sold 1,657 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.51, for a total transaction of $531,085.07. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,220,822.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 210.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 121 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. boosted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 792.9% during the second quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. 91.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.