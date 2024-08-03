Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.26 EPS

Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.26), Briefing.com reports. Zeta Global had a negative return on equity of 83.92% and a negative net margin of 17.76%. The firm had revenue of $227.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.32) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Zeta Global updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS and its Q3 2024 guidance to EPS.

Zeta Global Trading Down 4.1 %

NASDAQ:ZETA traded down $0.98 on Friday, reaching $23.01. 5,748,708 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,563,003. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. Zeta Global has a 52 week low of $7.24 and a 52 week high of $25.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.87.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Zeta Global from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Zeta Global from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Zeta Global from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Zeta Global from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Zeta Global from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

Zeta Global Company Profile

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company's Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

Featured Stories

