11,265 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO) Bought by Jackson Wealth Management LLC

Jackson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $985,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC owned 0.07% of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 19,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,965 shares in the last quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $233,000. Finally, Harvest Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 4,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF stock traded down $2.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $82.20. The stock had a trading volume of 3,587,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,471. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.66 and a beta of 1.00. Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $55.32 and a 12 month high of $91.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $86.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.19.

Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (SPMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Momentum (US Dollar) index. The fund tracks an index of 100 S&P 500 components with the strongest volatility-adjusted momentum. SPMO was launched on Oct 9, 2015 and is managed by Invesco.

