1,141 Shares in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Bought by Transcend Capital Advisors LLC

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,141 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $512,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Gartner during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Gartner by 59.5% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 67 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner in the first quarter valued at $36,000. 91.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gartner Trading Down 2.8 %

IT stock traded down $13.98 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $479.29. The stock had a trading volume of 366,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 398,155. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $449.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $455.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80. The firm has a market cap of $37.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.69, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.33. Gartner, Inc. has a twelve month low of $323.61 and a twelve month high of $509.15.

Insider Transactions at Gartner

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The information technology services provider reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 142.05% and a net margin of 13.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.85 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Gartner news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.49, for a total value of $505,490.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,636,008.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.49, for a total transaction of $505,490.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,636,008.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Anne Sutherland Fuchs sold 705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.99, for a total value of $302,437.95. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,524 shares in the company, valued at $3,656,710.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,126 shares of company stock worth $16,937,420. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Gartner from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. StockNews.com lowered Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Gartner from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Gartner in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $507.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Gartner from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gartner currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $521.00.

Gartner Company Profile

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

