1,352 Shares in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK) Acquired by Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC.

Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $511,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 23,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,933,000 after purchasing an additional 6,712 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $492,000. Finally, Madden Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $226,000.

SPDR NYSE Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of XNTK stock traded down $6.13 on Friday, reaching $174.37. The stock had a trading volume of 27,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,133. The stock has a market cap of $760.25 million, a P/E ratio of 42.29 and a beta of 1.53. SPDR NYSE Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $129.48 and a 1 year high of $204.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $191.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $183.02.

About SPDR NYSE Technology ETF

SPDR Morgan Stanley Technology ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the Morgan Stanley Technology Index. The Morgan Stanley Technology Index is composed purely of electronics-based technology companies. The Technology Index comprises companies drawn from the following technology sub-sectors: computer services; design software; server software, personal computer (PC) software and new media; networking and telecom equipment; server hardware, PC hardware and peripherals; specialized systems, and semiconductors.

