1,515 Shares in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) Purchased by Pathway Financial Advisers LLC

Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTI. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in British American Tobacco by 4.2% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA grew its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 11,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in British American Tobacco by 3.8% in the first quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 11,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC raised its holdings in British American Tobacco by 5.0% in the first quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 8,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 6.3% during the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 7,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.44% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday.

Shares of NYSE:BTI traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.45. The stock had a trading volume of 7,872,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,279,556. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.58. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a fifty-two week low of $28.25 and a fifty-two week high of $36.45.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

