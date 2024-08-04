17,051 Shares in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF) Purchased by Old Port Advisors

Old Port Advisors acquired a new position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 17,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 1.7% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 7,905,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,790,000 after purchasing an additional 135,064 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the first quarter valued at about $120,458,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 17.4% during the first quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 3,385,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,858,000 after acquiring an additional 500,751 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 24.4% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,560,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,739,000 after acquiring an additional 306,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 2.0% during the first quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,005,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,443,000 after acquiring an additional 19,824 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEAMERICAN CEF traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.60. The stock had a trading volume of 828,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 476,039. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a 52-week low of $16.73 and a 52-week high of $23.61.

Sprott Physical Gold & Silver Trust operates as a closed-ended investment fund/investment trust. The company was founded on October 26, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

