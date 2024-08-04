3,000 Shares in Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) Acquired by Cambridge Trust Co.

Cambridge Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its position in Fastly by 94.4% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 960,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,453,000 after buying an additional 466,560 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Fastly by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,906,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,942,000 after purchasing an additional 162,659 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Fastly by 5.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,581,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,152,000 after purchasing an additional 657,334 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Fastly by 52.1% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 51,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 17,536 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Fastly during the fourth quarter worth about $2,933,000. 79.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fastly alerts:

Insider Activity at Fastly

In related news, CEO Todd Nightingale sold 65,447 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.84, for a total value of $578,551.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,741,181 shares in the company, valued at $15,392,040.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Fastly news, CEO Todd Nightingale sold 65,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.84, for a total transaction of $578,551.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,741,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,392,040.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ronald W. Kisling sold 7,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.84, for a total transaction of $65,849.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 586,057 shares in the company, valued at $5,180,743.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 135,217 shares of company stock worth $1,176,853 in the last quarter. 6.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fastly Price Performance

FSLY stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.51. 2,567,547 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,706,340. Fastly, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.77 and a 52 week high of $25.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -7.51 and a beta of 1.13.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.02. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 15.82% and a negative net margin of 25.26%. The company had revenue of $133.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.01 million. As a group, analysts expect that Fastly, Inc. will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Fastly from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $18.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. DA Davidson cut Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Fastly from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Fastly from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Fastly from $18.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fastly presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.93.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on FSLY

Fastly Profile

(Free Report)

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fastly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.